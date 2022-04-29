3 Kreuzer 1847 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 3 Kreuzer 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4278 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1)