Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847

3 Kreuzer 1847 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 8,000

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
  • Period Constantine
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 3 Kreuzer 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4278 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.

Hohenzollern-Hechingen 3 Kreuzer 1847 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 3 Kreuzer 1847 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
529 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 3 Kreuzer 1847 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

