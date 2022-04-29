Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847
3 Kreuzer 1847 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,299 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 8,000
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
- Period Constantine
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1847
- Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 3 Kreuzer 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4278 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.
Сondition
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
529 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
