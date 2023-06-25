6 Kreuzer 1847 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 6 Kreuzer 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2337 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place September 26, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (2) XF (1)