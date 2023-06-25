flag
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847

6 Kreuzer 1847 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,598 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 25,670

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
  • Period Constantine
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 6 Kreuzer 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2337 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place September 26, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 6 Kreuzer 1847 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 6 Kreuzer 1847 at auction Künker - September 26, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 6 Kreuzer 1847 at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 6 Kreuzer 1847 at auction Künker - June 19, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

