6 Kreuzer 1847 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,598 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 25,670
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
- Period Constantine
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1847
- Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 6 Kreuzer 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2337 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place September 26, 2017.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
