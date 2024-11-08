Goldgulden 1847 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1218 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

Сondition XF (5) VF (4)