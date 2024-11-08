flag
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847

Goldgulden 1847 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

Obverse Goldgulden 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine Reverse Goldgulden 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 6,324

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
  • Period Constantine
  • Denomination Goldgulden
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1218 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1847 at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1847 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
295 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1847 at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1847 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1847 at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1847 at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1847 at auction Künker - June 19, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1847 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1847 at auction Künker - March 16, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Goldgulden 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

