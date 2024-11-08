Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847
Goldgulden 1847 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 6,324
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
- Period Constantine
- Denomination Goldgulden
- Year 1847
- Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1218 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (4)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
295 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Goldgulden 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search