1/2 Gulden 1847 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter 24,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 6,000
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
- Period Constantine
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1847
- Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1/2 Gulden 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2555 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
