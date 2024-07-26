Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847
2 Gulden 1847 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,211 g
- Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 4,300
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
- Period Constantine
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1847
- Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7354 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2006.
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (18)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Sonntag (4)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (4)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 2800 PLN
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
123
