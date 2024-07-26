flag
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847

2 Gulden 1847 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine Reverse 2 Gulden 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,211 g
  • Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 4,300

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
  • Period Constantine
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7354 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2006.

Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1847 at auction WCN - December 28, 2023
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 2800 PLN
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1847 at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1847 at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1847 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Künker - October 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Künker - June 22, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1847 at auction WAG - July 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date July 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
