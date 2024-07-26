2 Gulden 1847 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7354 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2006.

