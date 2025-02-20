flag
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847

Coins of Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1845

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Thaler 1845
Reverse 2 Thaler 1845
2 Thaler 1845
Average price 2200 $
Sales
0 51
Obverse Goldgulden 1845
Reverse Goldgulden 1845
Goldgulden 1845
Average price 450 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1845
Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1845
1/2 Gulden 1845
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1845
Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1845
6 Kreuzer 1845
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1845
Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1845
3 Kreuzer 1845
Average price 520 $
Sales
0 1
