Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847

Goldgulden 1845 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

Obverse Goldgulden 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine Reverse Goldgulden 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 5,465

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
  • Period Constantine
  • Denomination Goldgulden
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2548 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1845 at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1845 at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Goldgulden 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

