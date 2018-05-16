Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847
Goldgulden 1845 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 5,465
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
- Period Constantine
- Denomination Goldgulden
- Year 1845
- Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2548 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.
Сondition
