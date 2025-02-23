flag
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847

1/2 Gulden 1845 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter 24,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 6,000

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
  • Period Constantine
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 479
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hohenzollern-Hechingen Coin catalog of Constantine Coins of Hohenzollern-Hechingen in 1845 All Hohenzollern-Hechingen coins Hohenzollern-Hechingen silver coins Hohenzollern-Hechingen coins 1/2 Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Mar 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access