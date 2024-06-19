Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847
2 Thaler 1845 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,000
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
- Period Constantine
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1845
- Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 364 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 24, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
10780 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4081 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
123
