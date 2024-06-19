2 Thaler 1845 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 364 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2024.

