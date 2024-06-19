flag
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847

2 Thaler 1845 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine Reverse 2 Thaler 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,000

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
  • Period Constantine
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 364 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • BAC (5)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (10)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (12)
  • M&M AG, CH (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1845 at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 24, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
10780 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4081 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1845 at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1845 at auction BAC - July 21, 2021
Seller BAC
Date July 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1845 at auction BAC - February 10, 2021
Seller BAC
Date February 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1845 at auction BAC - July 7, 2020
Seller BAC
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1845 at auction BAC - December 19, 2019
Seller BAC
Date December 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Künker - October 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1845 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1845 at auction BAC - April 16, 2019
Seller BAC
Date April 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1845 at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 479
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hohenzollern-Hechingen Coin catalog of Constantine Coins of Hohenzollern-Hechingen in 1845 All Hohenzollern-Hechingen coins Hohenzollern-Hechingen silver coins Hohenzollern-Hechingen coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Mar 23, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access