3 Kreuzer 1845 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 3 Kreuzer 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1472 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition AU (1)