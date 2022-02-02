Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847
3 Kreuzer 1845 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,299 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 30,000
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
- Period Constantine
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1845
- Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 3 Kreuzer 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1472 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search