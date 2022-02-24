6 Kreuzer 1845 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 6 Kreuzer 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 897 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (2)