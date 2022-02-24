Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847
6 Kreuzer 1845 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,598 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 25,000
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
- Period Constantine
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1845
- Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 6 Kreuzer 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 897 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
