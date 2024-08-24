Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Coins of Hanover 1817

Silver coins

Obverse 3 Mariengroschen 1817 C.H.H.
Reverse 3 Mariengroschen 1817 C.H.H.
3 Mariengroschen 1817 C.H.H.
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1817 H
Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1817 H
1/24 Thaler 1817 H
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse Mariengroschen 1817 H
Reverse Mariengroschen 1817 H
Mariengroschen 1817 H
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 4 Pfennig 1817 H
Reverse 4 Pfennig 1817 H
4 Pfennig 1817 H
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 16

Copper coins

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1817 C
Reverse 2 Pfennig 1817 C
2 Pfennig 1817 C
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1817 C
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1817 C
1 Pfennig 1817 C
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 1
