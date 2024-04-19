Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Mariengroschen 1817 H (Hanover, George III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,35 - 1,48 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George III
- Denomination Mariengroschen
- Year 1817
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Mariengroschen 1817 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1356 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Grün (1)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aurea
Date December 8, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Mariengroschen 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
