Mariengroschen 1817 H (Hanover, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Mariengroschen 1817 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1356 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (4) XF (2)