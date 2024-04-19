Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Mariengroschen 1817 H (Hanover, George III)

Obverse Mariengroschen 1817 H - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III Reverse Mariengroschen 1817 H - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,35 - 1,48 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Mariengroschen
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Mariengroschen 1817 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1356 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hanover Mariengroschen 1817 H at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Hanover Mariengroschen 1817 H at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Hanover Mariengroschen 1817 H at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover Mariengroschen 1817 H at auction HIRSCH - September 25, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover Mariengroschen 1817 H at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Mariengroschen 1817 H at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover Mariengroschen 1817 H at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Mariengroschen 1817 H at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover Mariengroschen 1817 H at auction Aurea - December 8, 2016
Seller Aurea
Date December 8, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover Mariengroschen 1817 H at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Mariengroschen 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

