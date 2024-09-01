Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1817 C (Hanover, George III)
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Country Hanover
- Period George III
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1817
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1817 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3571 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place September 15, 2021.
