Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1817 C (Hanover, George III)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1817 C - Coin Value - Hanover, George III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1817 C - Coin Value - Hanover, George III

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1817 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3571 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place September 15, 2021.

Hanover 1 Pfennig 1817 C at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
