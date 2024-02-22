Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

3 Mariengroschen 1817 C.H.H. (Hanover, George III)

Obverse 3 Mariengroschen 1817 C.H.H. - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III Reverse 3 Mariengroschen 1817 C.H.H. - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,24 g
  • Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,4159 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George III
  • Denomination 3 Mariengroschen
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1817 with mark C.H.H.. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 364 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place June 10, 2015.

Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1817 C.H.H. at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1817 C.H.H. at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1817 C.H.H. at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1817 C.H.H. at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1817 C.H.H. at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1817 C.H.H. at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1817 C.H.H. at auction Stack's - August 20, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1817 C.H.H. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1817 C.H.H. at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1817 C.H.H. at auction WAG - February 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date February 2, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1817 C.H.H. at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mariengroschen 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

