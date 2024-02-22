3 Mariengroschen 1817 C.H.H. (Hanover, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1817 with mark C.H.H.. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 364 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place June 10, 2015.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (2) XF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) Service PCGS (2)