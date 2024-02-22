Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
3 Mariengroschen 1817 C.H.H. (Hanover, George III)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,24 g
- Pure silver (0,0455 oz) 1,4159 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George III
- Denomination 3 Mariengroschen
- Year 1817
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 3 Mariengroschen 1817 with mark C.H.H.. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 364 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place June 10, 2015.
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
