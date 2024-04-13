Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/24 Thaler 1817 H (Hanover, George III)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1817 H - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1817 H - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,949 g
  • Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,6081 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George III
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1817 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1633 sold at the Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place April 22, 2022.

Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1817 H at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1817 H at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1817 H at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1817 H at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1817 H at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1817 H at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1817 H at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 13, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1817 H at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1817 H at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1817 H at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1817 H at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1817 H at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1817 H at auction Heritage - August 18, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 18, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1817 H at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1817 H at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1817 H at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1817 H at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1817 H at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1817 H at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1817 H at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1817 H at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

