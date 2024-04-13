Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/24 Thaler 1817 H (Hanover, George III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,949 g
- Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,6081 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George III
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1817
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1817 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1633 sold at the Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place April 22, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CoinsNB (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (2)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 18, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search