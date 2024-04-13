1/24 Thaler 1817 H (Hanover, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1817 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1633 sold at the Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place April 22, 2022.

