Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
4 Pfennig 1817 H (Hanover, George III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,187)
- Weight 1,06 - 1,24 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George III
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1817
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1817 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1883 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place May 14, 2019.
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 460 DKK
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 26, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
