4 Pfennig 1817 H (Hanover, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1817 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1883 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place May 14, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (11) XF (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service PCGS (1)