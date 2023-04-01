Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

4 Pfennig 1817 H (Hanover, George III)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1817 H - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III Reverse 4 Pfennig 1817 H - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,187)
  • Weight 1,06 - 1,24 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George III
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 4 Pfennig 1817 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1883 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place May 14, 2019.

Hanover 4 Pfennig 1817 H at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1817 H at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 1, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 460 DKK
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1817 H at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1817 H at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1817 H at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2019
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1817 H at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1817 H at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1817 H at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1817 H at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1817 H at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1817 H at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1817 H at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date December 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1817 H at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1817 H at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1817 H at auction Teutoburger - February 26, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 26, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 4 Pfennig 1817 H at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

