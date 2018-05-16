1 Reichspfennig 1925 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4559 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (1)