Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
Commemorative coins 2 Gulden Free City - Frankfurt am Main
2 Gulden 1848Constituent assembly of the German parliament
YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales1848"1 MAI"180018488,6001416
2 Gulden 1848Election of the Austrian prince
YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales184836,0652788
2 Gulden 1849Election of Frederick William IV as king
YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales1849200072
2 Gulden 1849100 years since the birth of Goethe
YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales18498,5001430
2 Gulden 1855Religious world
YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales185531,8340495
