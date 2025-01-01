flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Commemorative coins 2 Gulden Free City - Frankfurt am Main

2 Gulden 1848

Constituent assembly of the German parliament
YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales
1848"1 MAI"180018488,6001416
2 Gulden 1848

Election of the Austrian prince
184836,0652788
2 Gulden 1849

Election of Frederick William IV as king
1849200072
2 Gulden 1849

100 years since the birth of Goethe
18498,5001430
2 Gulden 1855

Religious world
185531,8340495
