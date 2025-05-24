flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

2 Gulden 1848 "Constituent assembly of the German parliament" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight21,211 g
  • Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
  • Diameter36 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC8,600

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination2 Gulden
  • Year1848
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Constituent assembly of the German parliament". This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 640 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 17,250. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Constituent assembly of the German parliament" at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Constituent assembly of the German parliament" at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Constituent assembly of the German parliament" at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Constituent assembly of the German parliament" at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
262 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Constituent assembly of the German parliament" at auction Grün - May 14, 2025
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2025
ConditionAU
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Constituent assembly of the German parliament" at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Constituent assembly of the German parliament" at auction WCN - April 3, 2025
SellerWCN
DateApril 3, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Constituent assembly of the German parliament" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 2, 2025
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateApril 2, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Constituent assembly of the German parliament" at auction BAC - March 25, 2025
SellerBAC
DateMarch 25, 2025
ConditionUNC
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Constituent assembly of the German parliament" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 22, 2025
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Constituent assembly of the German parliament" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 22, 2025
SellerJean ELSEN
DateMarch 22, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Constituent assembly of the German parliament" at auction Teutoburger - March 8, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateMarch 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Constituent assembly of the German parliament" at auction Künker - March 7, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Constituent assembly of the German parliament" at auction Höhn - March 2, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Constituent assembly of the German parliament" at auction Stack's - February 26, 2025
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Constituent assembly of the German parliament" at auction Stack's - February 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateFebruary 26, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Constituent assembly of the German parliament" at auction Gärtner - February 18, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Constituent assembly of the German parliament" at auction WAG - February 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Constituent assembly of the German parliament" at auction Katz - February 12, 2025
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 12, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Constituent assembly of the German parliament" at auction WCN - December 19, 2024
SellerWCN
DateDecember 19, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Constituent assembly of the German parliament" at auction Karamitsos - December 15, 2024
SellerKaramitsos
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Constituent assembly of the German parliament" at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Constituent assembly of the German parliament" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Constituent assembly of the German parliament" at auction COINSTORE - December 8, 2024
SellerCOINSTORE
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Constituent assembly of the German parliament" at auction Heritage - June 22, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 22, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
