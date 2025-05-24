2 Gulden 1848 "Constituent assembly of the German parliament" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Constituent assembly of the German parliament". This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 640 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 17,250. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

