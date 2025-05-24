Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
2 Gulden 1848 "Constituent assembly of the German parliament" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight21,211 g
- Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
- Diameter36 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC8,600
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination2 Gulden
- Year1848
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Constituent assembly of the German parliament". This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 640 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 17,250. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
