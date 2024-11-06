flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

2 Gulden 1849 "Election of Frederick William IV as king" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1849 "Election of Frederick William IV as king" - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 2 Gulden 1849 "Election of Frederick William IV as king" - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight21,211 g
  • Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC200

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination2 Gulden
  • Year1849
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (72)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 "Election of Frederick William IV as king". This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 736 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 "Election of Frederick William IV as king" at auction BERLINER MÜNZAUKTION - March 22, 2025
SellerBERLINER MÜNZAUKTION
DateMarch 22, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 "Election of Frederick William IV as king" at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
3936 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 "Election of Frederick William IV as king" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 "Election of Frederick William IV as king" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 "Election of Frederick William IV as king" at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 1, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 "Election of Frederick William IV as king" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 "Election of Frederick William IV as king" at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 "Election of Frederick William IV as king" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 "Election of Frederick William IV as king" at auction Künker - February 2, 2023
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 "Election of Frederick William IV as king" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
SellerWAG
DateNovember 13, 2022
ConditionPF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1849 "Election of Frederick William IV as king", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
