Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
2 Gulden 1849 "Election of Frederick William IV as king" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight21,211 g
- Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
- Diameter37 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC200
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination2 Gulden
- Year1849
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (72)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 "Election of Frederick William IV as king". This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 736 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerBERLINER MÜNZAUKTION
DateMarch 22, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
3936 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
123...4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1849 "Election of Frederick William IV as king", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections