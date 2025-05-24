Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
2 Gulden 1855 "Religious world" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight21,211 g
- Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
- Diameter36 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC31,834
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination2 Gulden
- Year1855
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (495)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1855 "Religious world". This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 75035 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place November 1, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerNihon
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
382 $
Price in auction currency 55000 JPY
SellerNihon
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
451 $
Price in auction currency 65000 JPY
SellerMünzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
SellerMünzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
123...24
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1855 "Religious world", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections