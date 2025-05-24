flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

2 Gulden 1855 "Religious world" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1855 "Religious world" - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 2 Gulden 1855 "Religious world" - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight21,211 g
  • Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
  • Diameter36 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC31,834

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination2 Gulden
  • Year1855
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (495)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1855 "Religious world". This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 75035 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place November 1, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1855 "Religious world" at auction Nihon - June 15, 2025
SellerNihon
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
382 $
Price in auction currency 55000 JPY
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1855 "Religious world" at auction Nihon - June 15, 2025
SellerNihon
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
451 $
Price in auction currency 65000 JPY
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1855 "Religious world" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 13, 2025
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1855 "Religious world" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 13, 2025
SellerRio de la Plata
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1855 "Religious world" at auction BAC - May 27, 2025
SellerBAC
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1855 "Religious world" at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1855 "Religious world" at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1855 "Religious world" at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1855 "Religious world" at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1855 "Religious world" at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2025
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1855 "Religious world" at auction CoinsNB - May 17, 2025
SellerCoinsNB
DateMay 17, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1855 "Religious world" at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1855 "Religious world" at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1855 "Religious world" at auction Nomisma - April 12, 2025
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1855 "Religious world" at auction Nomisma - April 12, 2025
SellerNomisma
DateApril 12, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1855 "Religious world" at auction Nomisma - April 12, 2025
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1855 "Religious world" at auction Nomisma - April 12, 2025
SellerNomisma
DateApril 12, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1855 "Religious world" at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - April 6, 2025
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1855 "Religious world" at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - April 6, 2025
SellerMünzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1855 "Religious world" at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - April 6, 2025
SellerMünzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1855 "Religious world" at auction BAC - March 25, 2025
SellerBAC
DateMarch 25, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1855 "Religious world" at auction Teutoburger - March 8, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateMarch 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1855 "Religious world" at auction Teutoburger - March 8, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateMarch 8, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1855 "Religious world" at auction Künker - March 7, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1855 "Religious world" at auction Höhn - March 2, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1855 "Religious world", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

