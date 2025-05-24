Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
2 Gulden 1849 "100 years since the birth of Goethe" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight21,211 g
- Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
- Diameter36 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC8,500
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination2 Gulden
- Year1849
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (429)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 "100 years since the birth of Goethe". This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4735 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerKlondike Auction
DateMay 25, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1849 "100 years since the birth of Goethe", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
