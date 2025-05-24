flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

2 Gulden 1849 "100 years since the birth of Goethe" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1849 "100 years since the birth of Goethe" - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 2 Gulden 1849 "100 years since the birth of Goethe" - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Inasta Spa

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight21,211 g
  • Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
  • Diameter36 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC8,500

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination2 Gulden
  • Year1849
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (429)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 "100 years since the birth of Goethe". This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4735 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 "100 years since the birth of Goethe" at auction BAC - May 27, 2025
SellerBAC
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 "100 years since the birth of Goethe" at auction Klondike Auction - May 25, 2025
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 "100 years since the birth of Goethe" at auction Klondike Auction - May 25, 2025
SellerKlondike Auction
DateMay 25, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 "100 years since the birth of Goethe" at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 "100 years since the birth of Goethe" at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 "100 years since the birth of Goethe" at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 "100 years since the birth of Goethe" at auction Grün - May 14, 2025
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 "100 years since the birth of Goethe" at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 "100 years since the birth of Goethe" at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 "100 years since the birth of Goethe" at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 "100 years since the birth of Goethe" at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 "100 years since the birth of Goethe" at auction BAC - March 25, 2025
SellerBAC
DateMarch 25, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 "100 years since the birth of Goethe" at auction Numisbalt - March 9, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 "100 years since the birth of Goethe" at auction Teutoburger - March 8, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateMarch 8, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 "100 years since the birth of Goethe" at auction Heritage - March 6, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 6, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 "100 years since the birth of Goethe" at auction Gärtner - February 18, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 "100 years since the birth of Goethe" at auction WAG - February 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 "100 years since the birth of Goethe" at auction WAG - February 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 "100 years since the birth of Goethe" at auction WAG - February 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 "100 years since the birth of Goethe" at auction WAG - February 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 "100 years since the birth of Goethe" at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateJanuary 26, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 "100 years since the birth of Goethe" at auction WCN - December 19, 2024
SellerWCN
DateDecember 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 "100 years since the birth of Goethe" at auction Heritage - June 22, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 22, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1849 "100 years since the birth of Goethe", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Frankfurt am MainCoin catalog Free CityCoins of Frankfurt am Main in 1849All Frankfurt am Main coinsFrankfurt am Main silver coinsFrankfurt am Main coins 2 GuldenNumismatic auctions