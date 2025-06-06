Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
2 Gulden 1848 "Election of the Austrian prince" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight21,211 g
- Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
- Diameter36 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC36,065
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination2 Gulden
- Year1848
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (786)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Election of the Austrian prince". This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 642 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateApril 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
123...38
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1848 "Election of the Austrian prince", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections