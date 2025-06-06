flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

2 Gulden 1848 "Election of the Austrian prince" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1848 "Election of the Austrian prince" - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 2 Gulden 1848 "Election of the Austrian prince" - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight21,211 g
  • Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
  • Diameter36 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC36,065

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination2 Gulden
  • Year1848
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (786)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Election of the Austrian prince". This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 642 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Election of the Austrian prince" at auction WAG - June 15, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Election of the Austrian prince" at auction WAG - June 15, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Election of the Austrian prince" at auction Teutoburger - June 6, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateJune 6, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Election of the Austrian prince" at auction Gärtner - June 3, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateJune 3, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Election of the Austrian prince" at auction BAC - May 27, 2025
SellerBAC
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Election of the Austrian prince" at auction BAC - May 27, 2025
SellerBAC
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Election of the Austrian prince" at auction BAC - May 27, 2025
SellerBAC
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Election of the Austrian prince" at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Election of the Austrian prince" at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Election of the Austrian prince" at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2025
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Election of the Austrian prince" at auction WCN - May 22, 2025
SellerWCN
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Election of the Austrian prince" at auction Russian Heritage - May 17, 2025
SellerRussian Heritage
DateMay 17, 2025
ConditionMS60 RNGA
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Election of the Austrian prince" at auction Grün - May 14, 2025
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Election of the Austrian prince" at auction WAG - May 11, 2025
SellerWAG
DateMay 11, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Election of the Austrian prince" at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Election of the Austrian prince" at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Election of the Austrian prince" at auction BAC - April 22, 2025
SellerBAC
DateApril 22, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Election of the Austrian prince" at auction BAC - April 22, 2025
SellerBAC
DateApril 22, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Election of the Austrian prince" at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - April 10, 2025
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateApril 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Election of the Austrian prince" at auction WCN - April 10, 2025
SellerWCN
DateApril 10, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Election of the Austrian prince" at auction WAG - April 6, 2025
SellerWAG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Election of the Austrian prince" at auction BAC - June 25, 2025
SellerBAC
DateJune 25, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Election of the Austrian prince" at auction Frühwald - June 28, 2025
SellerFrühwald
DateJune 28, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1848 "Election of the Austrian prince", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

