2 Gulden 1848 "Election of the Austrian prince" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 "Election of the Austrian prince". This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 642 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (20) UNC (105) AU (199) XF (405) VF (43) F (1) No grade (13) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (4) MS65 (6) MS64 (17) MS63 (7) MS62 (8) MS61 (6) MS60 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) PF65 (1) PF64 (2) PF63 (1) PF62 (1) PL (1) Service PCGS (34) NGC (28) RNGA (1) ННР (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (5)

Auction World (8)

Auctiones (3)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Aurea (3)

AURORA (4)

BAC (107)

BERLINER MÜNZAUKTION (2)

Busso Peus (16)

Chaponnière (1)

CNG (2)

CoinsNB (2)

COINSTORE (3)

DNW (4)

Emporium Hamburg (30)

Erwin Dietrich (1)

Felzmann (13)

Frankfurter (2)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (20)

GINZA (1)

GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (19)

Grün (21)

Heritage (31)

Heritage Eur (8)

HERVERA (2)

Hess Divo (3)

HIRSCH (10)

Höhn (26)

Holmasto (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Katz (17)

Kricheldorf (1)

Kroha (13)

Künker (67)

Leu (4)

London Coin Galleries (1)

Möller (9)

Monedalia.es (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (3)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller (16)

Niemczyk (3)

Nihon (4)

Nomisma (3)

Numimarket (4)

Numisbalt (5)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

Numismatica Italia (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (5)

Rauch (10)

Reinhard Fischer (18)

Rhenumis (11)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (2)

Schulman (2)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (14)

Soler y Llach (2)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Sonntag (8)

Spink (4)

Stack's (8)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)

Stephen Album (6)

Taisei (1)

Teutoburger (64)

Thesaurus (1)

TMAJK sro (1)

UBS (9)

V. GADOURY (1)

VL Nummus (2)

WAG (88)

WCN (7)

WDA - MiM (2)

Westfälische (4)

Wójcicki (1)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)