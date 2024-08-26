Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1817

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1817 P FM
Reverse 8 Escudos 1817 P FM
8 Escudos 1817 P FM
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 95
Obverse 8 Escudos 1817 NR JF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1817 NR JF
8 Escudos 1817 NR JF
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 112
Obverse 2 Escudos 1817 P FM
Reverse 2 Escudos 1817 P FM
2 Escudos 1817 P FM
Average price 780 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 1 Escudo 1817 P FM
Reverse 1 Escudo 1817 P FM
1 Escudo 1817 P FM
Average price 480 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 1 Escudo 1817 NR JF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1817 NR JF
1 Escudo 1817 NR JF
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 33
