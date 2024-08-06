Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1817 P FM (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1817 P FM - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1817 P FM - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1817 with mark P FM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 342 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place January 8, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Colombia 2 Escudos 1817 P FM at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Colombia 2 Escudos 1817 P FM at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1817 P FM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
1070 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1817 P FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
341 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1817 P FM at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1817 P FM at auction Monedalia.es - June 16, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1817 P FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1817 P FM at auction Jesús Vico - June 13, 2013
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 13, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1817 P FM at auction Stack's - January 9, 2011
Colombia 2 Escudos 1817 P FM at auction Stack's - January 9, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date January 9, 2011
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1817 P FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1817 P FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 2 Escudos 1817 P FM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Colombia 2 Escudos 1817 P FM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition VF DETAILS NCS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Colombia in 1817 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search