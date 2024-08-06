2 Escudos 1817 P FM (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1817 with mark P FM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 342 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place January 8, 2011.

