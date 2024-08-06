Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1817 P FM (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1817
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1817 with mark P FM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 342 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place January 8, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
1070 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
341 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 13, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 9, 2011
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search