1 Escudo 1817 P FM (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1817
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1817 with mark P FM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 917 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (1)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
692 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
517 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2018
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
