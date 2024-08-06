Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1817 P FM (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1817 P FM - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1817 P FM - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1817 with mark P FM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 917 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Colombia 1 Escudo 1817 P FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
692 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1817 P FM at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
517 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1817 P FM at auction Stack's - August 23, 2018
Colombia 1 Escudo 1817 P FM at auction Stack's - August 23, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2018
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1817 P FM at auction CNG - September 11, 2007
Seller CNG
Date September 11, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1817 P FM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Colombia 1 Escudo 1817 P FM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Colombia in 1817 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
