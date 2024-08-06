1 Escudo 1817 P FM (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1817 with mark P FM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 917 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

