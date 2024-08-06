Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1817 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1817 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1817 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20404 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,638. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 NR JF at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1619 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1605 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 NR JF at auction Heritage - January 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 NR JF at auction Münzenonline - November 24, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 NR JF at auction Varesi - September 20, 2023
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 NR JF at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 NR JF at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 NR JF at auction Münzenonline - April 28, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 NR JF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 NR JF at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 NR JF at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 NR JF at auction Goldberg - September 27, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 NR JF at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 NR JF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 NR JF at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 NR JF at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 NR JF at auction Heritage - January 13, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 NR JF at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
