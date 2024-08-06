Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1817 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1817
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20404 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,638. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1605 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Search