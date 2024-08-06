Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1817 P FM (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1817 P FM - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1817 P FM - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 with mark P FM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35423 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 P FM at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2350 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 P FM at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1641 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 P FM at auction Negrini - January 7, 2024
Seller Negrini
Date January 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 P FM at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 P FM at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 P FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 P FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 P FM at auction Heritage - February 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 P FM at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 P FM at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 P FM at auction Cayón - July 19, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date July 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 P FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 P FM at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 P FM at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 P FM at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 P FM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 P FM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 P FM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 P FM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 P FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 P FM at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 P FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

