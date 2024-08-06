Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1817 P FM (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1817
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1817 with mark P FM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35423 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2350 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1641 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Negrini
Date January 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
