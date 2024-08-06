1 Escudo 1817 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1817
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1817 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97115 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 528. Bidding took place March 27, 2022.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 11, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 3, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
