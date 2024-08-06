1 Escudo 1817 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1817 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97115 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 528. Bidding took place March 27, 2022.

