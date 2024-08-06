Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1817 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1817 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1817 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1817 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97115 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 528. Bidding took place March 27, 2022.

Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1817 NR JF at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
313 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1817 NR JF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1817 NR JF at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1817 NR JF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1817 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1817 NR JF at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1817 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1817 NR JF at auction Heritage - March 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1817 NR JF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1817 NR JF at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1817 NR JF at auction Heritage - February 11, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date February 11, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1817 NR JF at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1817 NR JF at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1817 NR JF at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1817 NR JF at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1817 NR JF at auction Heritage - May 3, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date May 3, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1817 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 8, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1817 NR JF at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1817 NR JF at auction Heritage - October 19, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1817 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1817 NR JF at auction Heritage Eur - May 27, 2017
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

