Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1814

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1814 NR JF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1814 NR JF
8 Escudos 1814 NR JF
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 107
Obverse 8 Escudos 1814 P JF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1814 P JF
8 Escudos 1814 P JF
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 8 Escudos 1814 PN FR
Reverse 8 Escudos 1814 PN FR
8 Escudos 1814 PN FR
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 1 Escudo 1814 NR JF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1814 NR JF
1 Escudo 1814 NR JF
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse 1 Escudo 1814 P JF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1814 P JF
1 Escudo 1814 P JF
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 32
