Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1814 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1814
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33404 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1550 $
Price in auction currency 1550 USD
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1470 $
Price in auction currency 16000 NOK
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
