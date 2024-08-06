Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1814 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1814 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1814 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33404 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 NR JF at auction Heritage - July 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1550 $
Price in auction currency 1550 USD
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 NR JF at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1470 $
Price in auction currency 16000 NOK
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 NR JF at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 NR JF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 NR JF at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 NR JF at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 7, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 NR JF at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 NR JF at auction Heritage - February 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 NR JF at auction Heritage Eur - November 18, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 NR JF at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 NR JF at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 NR JF at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 NR JF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 NR JF at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 NR JF at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 NR JF at auction Heritage - July 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

