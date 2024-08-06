1 Escudo 1814 P JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 425. Bidding took place November 6, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (2) VF (21) F (5) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) F12 (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (7)

Bolaffi (1)

Cayón (4)

Eeckhout (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (1)

HERVERA (3)

Katz (3)

Lucernae Numismática (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Sedwick (3)

Soler y Llach (4)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (1)