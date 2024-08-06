Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1814 P JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1814 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1814 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 425. Bidding took place November 6, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Katz (3)
  • Lucernae Numismática (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Sedwick (3)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 P JF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 P JF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 191 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 P JF at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 P JF at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 P JF at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 P JF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 P JF at auction Lucernae Numismática - December 5, 2021
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 P JF at auction Heritage - November 26, 2020
Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 P JF at auction Heritage - November 26, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 26, 2020
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 P JF at auction HERVERA - May 10, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date May 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - May 9, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 P JF at auction Sedwick - May 16, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 P JF at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 P JF at auction Cayón - March 31, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date March 31, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 P JF at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 P JF at auction Sedwick - November 6, 2014
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2014
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Colombia in 1814 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search