Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1814 P JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1814
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 425. Bidding took place November 6, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (7)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Cayón (4)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- Katz (3)
- Lucernae Numismática (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Sedwick (3)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 191 EUR
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 26, 2020
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search