Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1814 PN FR (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1814 PN FR - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1814 PN FR - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 with mark PN FR. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 774 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place November 16, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 PN FR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1916 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 PN FR at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1742 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 PN FR at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 PN FR at auction Jesús Vico - November 16, 2017
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 PN FR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Colombia in 1814 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search