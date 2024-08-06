8 Escudos 1814 PN FR (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 with mark PN FR. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 774 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place November 16, 2017.

Сondition XF (3) VF (2)