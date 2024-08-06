Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1814 PN FR (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Jesús Vico
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1814
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 with mark PN FR. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 774 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place November 16, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1916 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1742 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
