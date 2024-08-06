8 Escudos 1814 P JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 319 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place March 7, 2012.

