Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1814 P JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1814
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 319 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place March 7, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (12)
- Cayón (5)
- Frühwald (2)
- Heritage (3)
- HERVERA (2)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Künker (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1723 $
Price in auction currency 1605 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1719 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search