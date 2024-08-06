Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1814 P JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1814 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1814 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 319 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place March 7, 2012.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (12)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1723 $
Price in auction currency 1605 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1719 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 P JF at auction Frühwald - July 2, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date July 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 P JF at auction Frühwald - April 1, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date April 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 P JF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 P JF at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 P JF at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 P JF at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 P JF at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - March 3, 2016
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 P JF at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 P JF at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 P JF at auction HERVERA - April 30, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date April 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - April 29, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1814 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

