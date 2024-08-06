Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1814 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1814
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72511 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place June 3, 2022.
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
487 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 440 USD
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date June 3, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 14, 2018
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
