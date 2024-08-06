Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1814 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1814 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1814 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72511 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place June 3, 2022.

Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 NR JF at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
487 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 NR JF at auction Stack's - May 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 440 USD
Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 NR JF at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 NR JF at auction Stack's - June 3, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 3, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 NR JF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 NR JF at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 NR JF at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 8, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 NR JF at auction Stack's - January 18, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 NR JF at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 NR JF at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 NR JF at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 NR JF at auction Soler y Llach - October 25, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 NR JF at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 NR JF at auction Heritage - June 14, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date June 14, 2018
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 NR JF at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 NR JF at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 NR JF at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

