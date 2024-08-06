1 Escudo 1814 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1814 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72511 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place June 3, 2022.

