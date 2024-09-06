Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1811

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1811 P JF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1811 P JF
8 Escudos 1811 P JF
Average price 1600 $
Sales
0 87
Obverse 8 Escudos 1811 NR JF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1811 NR JF
8 Escudos 1811 NR JF
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 81
Obverse 2 Escudos 1811 NR JF
Reverse 2 Escudos 1811 NR JF
2 Escudos 1811 NR JF
Average price 860 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1 Escudo 1811 NR JJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1811 NR JJ
1 Escudo 1811 NR JJ
Average price 290 $
Sales
1 18
Obverse 1 Escudo 1811 NR JF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1811 NR JF
1 Escudo 1811 NR JF
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 14
