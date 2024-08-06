Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1811 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1811
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1811 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 249 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 475. Bidding took place January 10, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (3)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (2)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Spink (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date January 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search