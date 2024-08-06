1 Escudo 1811 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1811 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 249 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 475. Bidding took place January 10, 2019.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (1) VF (8) F (2) Condition (slab) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (2)