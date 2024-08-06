Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1811 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1811 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1811 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1811 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 249 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 475. Bidding took place January 10, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • UBS (1)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1811 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1811 NR JF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1811 NR JF at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1811 NR JF at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1811 NR JF at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1811 NR JF at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1811 NR JF at auction Spink - January 10, 2019
Seller Spink
Date January 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1811 NR JF at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1811 NR JF at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1811 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1811 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1811 NR JF at auction Cayón - February 5, 2009
Seller Cayón
Date February 5, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1811 NR JF at auction Cayón - October 5, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date October 5, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1811 NR JF at auction UBS - September 13, 2004
Seller UBS
Date September 13, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

