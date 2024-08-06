2 Escudos 1811 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1811 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 982 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition VF (2)