2 Escudos 1811 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1811
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1811 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 982 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
