8 Escudos 1811 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20752 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,313. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

