Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1811 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1811 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1811 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20752 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,313. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (22)
  • Cayón (13)
  • Heritage (13)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Spink (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • UBS (4)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 NR JF at auction Heritage - May 12, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2395 $
Price in auction currency 2220 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 NR JF at auction Heritage - May 12, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
2265 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 NR JF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 NR JF at auction Heritage - February 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 NR JF at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 NR JF at auction Numisor - April 25, 2023
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 NR JF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 NR JF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 NR JF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 NR JF at auction Soler y Llach - December 14, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 NR JF at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - September 6, 2020
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date September 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 NR JF at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 NR JF at auction Numisma - Portugal - June 3, 2020
Seller Numisma - Portugal
Date June 3, 2020
Condition G
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 NR JF at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 NR JF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

