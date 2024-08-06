1 Escudo 1811 NR JJ (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1811 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 772 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 650. Bidding took place May 17, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (4) VF (11) F (2) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)