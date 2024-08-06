Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1811 NR JJ (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1811
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1811 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 772 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 650. Bidding took place May 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
419 $
Price in auction currency 385 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
