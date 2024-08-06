Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1811 NR JJ (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1811 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1811 NR JJ - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1811 with mark NR JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 772 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 650. Bidding took place May 17, 2021.

Colombia 1 Escudo 1811 NR JJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1811 NR JJ at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1811 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
419 $
Price in auction currency 385 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1811 NR JJ at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1811 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1811 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1811 NR JJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1811 NR JJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1811 NR JJ at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1811 NR JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1811 NR JJ at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1811 NR JJ at auction Heritage - January 16, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1811 NR JJ at auction Heritage - August 30, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1811 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1811 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1811 NR JJ at auction Cayón - January 21, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date January 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1811 NR JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1811 NR JJ at auction CNG - September 11, 2007
Seller CNG
Date September 11, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Colombia 1 Escudo 1811 NR JJ at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

