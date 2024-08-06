Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1811 P JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Jesús Vico
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1811
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 545 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 3,600. Bidding took place October 17, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1976 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1553 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date November 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
