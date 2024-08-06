Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1811 P JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1811 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1811 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 545 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 3,600. Bidding took place October 17, 2020.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1976 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1553 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 P JF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 20, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - July 11, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 P JF at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 P JF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 P JF at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 P JF at auction Numisor - October 17, 2020
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 P JF at auction Cayón - November 15, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date November 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

