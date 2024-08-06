8 Escudos 1811 P JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1811 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 545 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 3,600. Bidding took place October 17, 2020.

