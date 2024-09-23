Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1809

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1809 P JF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1809 P JF
8 Escudos 1809 P JF
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 169
Obverse 8 Escudos 1809 NR JF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1809 NR JF
8 Escudos 1809 NR JF
Average price 3200 $
Sales
0 120
Obverse 2 Escudos 1809 NR JF
Reverse 2 Escudos 1809 NR JF
2 Escudos 1809 NR JF
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Escudo 1809 P JF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1809 P JF
1 Escudo 1809 P JF
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 1 Escudo 1809 NR JF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1809 NR JF
1 Escudo 1809 NR JF
Average price 440 $
Sales
0 14
