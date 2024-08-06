2 Escudos 1809 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1809 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1808 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place October 28, 2008.

Сondition VF (1)