Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1809 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1809 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1809 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1809 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1808 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place October 28, 2008.

Colombia 2 Escudos 1809 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

