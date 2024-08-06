Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1809 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1809 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1809 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 219 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2022.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 NR JF at auction Heritage - July 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 NR JF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
3649 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 NR JF at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 NR JF at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 NR JF at auction Heritage - February 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 NR JF at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 NR JF at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 NR JF at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 NR JF at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 NR JF at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 NR JF at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 16, 2022
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 NR JF at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 NR JF at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 NR JF at auction Numisor - June 27, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date June 27, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 NR JF at auction London Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 NR JF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 NR JF at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 NR JF at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

