8 Escudos 1809 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 219 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2022.

Сondition UNC (16) AU (12) XF (22) VF (68) F (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS63 (3) MS62 (3) MS61 (7) MS60 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (3) AU50 (1) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (27) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (26)

Cayón (14)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (22)

HERVERA (8)

Hess Divo (1)

ibercoin (2)

Jesús Vico (2)

Künker (2)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

London Coins (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (2)

Numismatica Ars Classica (1)

Numisor (4)

Oslo Myntgalleri (5)

Sedwick (2)

Soler y Llach (9)

Stack's (6)

Tauler & Fau (3)

UBS (2)

V. GADOURY (1)