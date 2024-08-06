Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1809 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1809
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 219 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2022.
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
3649 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date June 27, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
