Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1809 P JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1809
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31634 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,560. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1816 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
