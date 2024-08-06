Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1809 P JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1809 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1809 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (169) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31634 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,560. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 P JF at auction Heritage - July 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1816 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 P JF at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 P JF at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 P JF at auction Münzenonline - April 28, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 P JF at auction Numisor - April 25, 2023
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 P JF at auction London Coins - March 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 P JF at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 14, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 P JF at auction Münzenonline - November 18, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 P JF at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1809 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

