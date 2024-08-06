Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1809 P JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1809 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1809 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1809 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71288 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 750. Bidding took place October 22, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (1)
Colombia 1 Escudo 1809 P JF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Colombia 1 Escudo 1809 P JF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1809 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1809 P JF at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Colombia 1 Escudo 1809 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1809 P JF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1809 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1809 P JF at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1809 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1809 P JF at auction Stack's - October 22, 2019
Colombia 1 Escudo 1809 P JF at auction Stack's - October 22, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1809 P JF at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1809 P JF at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Colombia 1 Escudo 1809 P JF at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1809 P JF at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Colombia 1 Escudo 1809 P JF at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1809 P JF at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1809 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1809 P JF at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1809 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1809 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1809 P JF at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 1 Escudo 1809 P JF at auction HERVERA - July 5, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date July 5, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1809 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - July 4, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 4, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1809 P JF at auction Cayón - January 21, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date January 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Colombia in 1809 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search