1 Escudo 1809 P JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1809
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1809 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71288 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 750. Bidding took place October 22, 2019.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
