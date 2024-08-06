Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1809 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1809
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1809 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2221 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place December 4, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (4)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
241 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
