Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1809 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1809 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1809 NR JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1809 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2221 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place December 4, 2013.

Colombia 1 Escudo 1809 NR JF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
241 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1809 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1809 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1809 NR JF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1809 NR JF at auction Heritage - January 16, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1809 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1809 NR JF at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1809 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1809 NR JF at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1809 NR JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 4, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1809 NR JF at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1809 NR JF at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1809 NR JF at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1809 NR JF at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

