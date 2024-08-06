1 Escudo 1809 NR JF (Colombia, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1809 with mark NR JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2221 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place December 4, 2013.

