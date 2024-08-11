Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1807

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1807 NR JJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1807 NR JJ
8 Escudos 1807 NR JJ
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 101
Obverse 8 Escudos 1807 P JF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1807 P JF
8 Escudos 1807 P JF
Average price 2800 $
Sales
1 154
Obverse 4 Escudos 1807 NR JJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1807 NR JJ
4 Escudos 1807 NR JJ
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1 Escudo 1807 NR JJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1807 NR JJ
1 Escudo 1807 NR JJ
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 1 Escudo 1807 P JF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1807 P JF
1 Escudo 1807 P JF
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 38
