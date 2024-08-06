Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1807 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1807
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Popayan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1807 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26824 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 456. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (6)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (4)
- HERVERA (4)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Naumann (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 3400 NOK
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date July 24, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
