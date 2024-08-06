1 Escudo 1807 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1807 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26824 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 456. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.

