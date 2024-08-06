Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1807 P JF (Colombia, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1807 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1807 P JF - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles IV

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Popayan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 1 Escudo 1807 with mark P JF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Popayan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26824 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 456. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.

Colombia 1 Escudo 1807 P JF at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 3400 NOK
Colombia 1 Escudo 1807 P JF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1807 P JF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Colombia 1 Escudo 1807 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1807 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1807 P JF at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1807 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1807 P JF at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1807 P JF at auction Rio de la Plata - July 24, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date July 24, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1807 P JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1807 P JF at auction Solidus Numismatik - October 13, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1807 P JF at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1807 P JF at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1807 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1807 P JF at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1807 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - June 6, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 6, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1807 P JF at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1807 P JF at auction Jesús Vico - November 15, 2018
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Colombia 1 Escudo 1807 P JF at auction Naumann - June 4, 2017
Seller Naumann
Date June 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1807 P JF at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 1 Escudo 1807 P JF at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

